20 for 20 Challenge Raises £5,000

The Saracens Sport Foundation Team are coming together for the first time since UK lockdown began to conquer the 20 for 20 Challenge in a special one-day event.

On Friday 28th August 2020 the team will walk and run a massive 220 miles, that equates to 885 laps of the Allianz Park athletics track to raise funds for our disABILITY hub sports clubs which are now at risk due to lack of future funding.

The 20 for 20 Challenge was initially designed to engage our disABILITY participants who are feeling the impact of this lockdown, reporting a rise in feelings of isolation and a reduction in physical and mental wellbeing, and bring them back together to work towards a collective goal.

However, the challenge has now encouraged not just participants but volunteers, staff and our wider community to get involved. Over the past month we’ve enjoyed sharing some stories from our participants and volunteers, their journey with the foundation and their progress with the challenge. We are now proud to announce that, so far, the 20 for 20 Challenge has raised £5,000 towards securing the future these disability sports clubs.

To put our Disability Hub into context each year we deliver projects to over 500-plus young people and adults with disabilities with over 150 disabled people attending our weekly sports clubs. The Hub also provides vital respite for parents and carers. Just £100 could fund our parent respite area for a week, so everything raised will make a real difference for these programmes.

If you wish to make a donation to the Saracens Sport Foundations 20 for 20 team challenge please click this link: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/FoundationFamilyChallenge

For more information on our disABILITY hub clubs or to find how you can support the Foundation’s work, please email our Inclusion Development Manager, Charlie at CharlieWhite@saracens.net