2020/21 Saracens Nike Core Training Range on sale

Saracens can today launch its 2020/21 Nike Core Training Range which is available for immediate purchase via shop.saracens.com for fans all around the world.

The range, for both adults and kids, features training tees, mid-layers, quarter zip jackets and more. Each product has been made with super soft, sweat-wicking fabric to ensure you are dry, comfortable and warm both on and off the pitch.

Our Men’s, Women’s and Academy squads will wear the range as they begin preparations for their 2020/21 campaigns.

The release of Nike’s Core Training Range is the beginning of exciting announcements regarding fresh retail items including full Nike 2020/21 training, travel and leisure wear.