2021/22 Allianz Premier 15s Streaming Update

The RFU will stream over 40 Allianz Premier 15s matches via Premier15s.com throughout the 2021/22 season.

Three of Saracens’ opening five matches will be shown live, including the opener at Wasps and the home games against Loughborough Lightning & Exeter Chiefs.

All five matches from the opening round will be broadcast followed by two fixtures per round for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Quality highlights packages from the three non-streamed games will also be produced.

Following a successful pilot, ‘All In’, the first magazine show about the women’s top-flight will return with three shows across the campaign.

The season gets underway on Saturday 4 September and broadcast picks for the first five rounds have been confirmed.

Rounds two-five sees streams hosted at six of the 10 clubs, details of which are below.

Schedule for rounds 1-5



Round one

4 September – Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (KO 12 noon, Shaftesbury Park)

4 September – Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors (KO 1.30pm, Heywood Road)

4 September – Wasps v Saracens (KO 3pm, Twyford Avenue)

4 September – Gloucester-Hartpury v DMP Durham Sharks (KO 4.30pm, Alpas Arena)

5 September – Harlequins v Loughborough Lightning (KO 3pm, Twickenham Stoop)

Round two

11 September – Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears (KO 2pm, Alpas Arena)

12 September – Loughborough Lightning v Wasps (KO 2pm, Epinal Way)

Round three

18 September – Saracens v Loughborough Lightning (KO 1pm, StoneX Stadium)

18 September – Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (KO 3pm, Twickenham Stoop)

Round four

2 October – Exeter Chiefs v Wasps (KO 2pm, Sandy Park)

2 October – Gloucester Hartpury v Harlequins (KO 4pm, Alpas Arena)

Round five

9 October – Wasps v Gloucester-Hartpury (KO 3pm, Twyford Avenue)

10 October – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (KO 2pm, StoneX Stadium)