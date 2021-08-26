2021/22 Allianz Premier 15s Streaming Update
The RFU will stream over 40 Allianz Premier 15s matches via Premier15s.com throughout the 2021/22 season.
Three of Saracens’ opening five matches will be shown live, including the opener at Wasps and the home games against Loughborough Lightning & Exeter Chiefs.
All five matches from the opening round will be broadcast followed by two fixtures per round for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.
Quality highlights packages from the three non-streamed games will also be produced.
Following a successful pilot, ‘All In’, the first magazine show about the women’s top-flight will return with three shows across the campaign.
The season gets underway on Saturday 4 September and broadcast picks for the first five rounds have been confirmed.
Rounds two-five sees streams hosted at six of the 10 clubs, details of which are below.
Schedule for rounds 1-5
Round one
4 September – Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (KO 12 noon, Shaftesbury Park)
4 September – Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors (KO 1.30pm, Heywood Road)
4 September – Wasps v Saracens (KO 3pm, Twyford Avenue)
4 September – Gloucester-Hartpury v DMP Durham Sharks (KO 4.30pm, Alpas Arena)
5 September – Harlequins v Loughborough Lightning (KO 3pm, Twickenham Stoop)
Round two
11 September – Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears (KO 2pm, Alpas Arena)
12 September – Loughborough Lightning v Wasps (KO 2pm, Epinal Way)
Round three
18 September – Saracens v Loughborough Lightning (KO 1pm, StoneX Stadium)
18 September – Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (KO 3pm, Twickenham Stoop)
Round four
2 October – Exeter Chiefs v Wasps (KO 2pm, Sandy Park)
2 October – Gloucester Hartpury v Harlequins (KO 4pm, Alpas Arena)
Round five
9 October – Wasps v Gloucester-Hartpury (KO 3pm, Twyford Avenue)
10 October – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (KO 2pm, StoneX Stadium)