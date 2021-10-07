2021/22 EPCR Challenge Cup fixture dates and TV coverage announced

The dates and times for the first four rounds of the EPCR Challenge Cup have now been confirmed.

We will host Edinburgh Rugby in Round One on Saturday 11th December at StoneX Stadium, with kick off at 15:15.

That will be followed by a trip to Pau a week later which will be shown on BT Sport, with kick off at 21:00 local time.

Sarries have their bye week on 14/15/16 January, before welcoming London Irish to North London on Sunday 23rd January at 15:15.

The exact dates and kick-off times for the Round 5 fixtures on 8/9/10 April 2022 will be announced later in the season.

A modified Challenge Cup format will see 15 clubs competing in three pools over five pool stage rounds.

Clubs will only play against opponents from their own pool, and one club in each pool will have a bye during each round. The three highest-ranked clubs from each pool, and the highest-ranked fourth-placed club, as well as six Heineken Champions Cup clubs, will qualify for the Round of 16 which will be played on the weekend of 15/16/17 April 2022, followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final at the Stade Vélodrome, Marseille on 27 May 2022.

2021/22 fixtures:

Round 1 – Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby – 15:15 – Saturday 11th December

Round 2 – Pau v Saracens – 21:00 – Saturday 18th December – BT Sport

Round 3 – Bye weekend

Round 4 – Saracens v London Irish – 15:15 – Sunday 23rd January

Round 5 – CA Brive v Saracens – 8/9/10 January

Round of 16 – 15/16/17 April 2022

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May 2022

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May 2022

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 27 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille