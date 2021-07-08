2021/22 Seasonal Memberships on sale now!

What a season it’s been! A roller coaster of emotions culminating in jubilation and relief as the Saracens Men confirmed their place back in the Gallagher Premiership for the 2021/22 Season.

Come and join us to watch some of the biggest stars in world rugby including six players involved in the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Vincent Koch. It promises to be a momentous season for our outstanding and loyal squad!

Their loyalty has been more than matched by our fans with over 4,700 seasonal members already committed to the 21/22 campaign. Book online now to guarantee your seat at 16 home games including “The Showdown – Part 2” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, or send us your details so we can get in touch to discuss the wide range of options designed to suit every rugby fan.

The development work of the brand new west stand has reduced the capacity at StoneX Stadium for the forthcoming season. With the remaining seasonal membership packages starting from just £20 per game for Adults and £10 for U16s, make sure you don’t miss out.

The players, the coaches, the fans… the Saracens family, back together.