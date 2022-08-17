2022/23 Premier 15s & Cup fixtures confirmed

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier 15s and Allianz Cup have now been announced.

The campaign will start with the Cup group stages, with the League not getting underway until after the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Sarries have been drawn in a group with Bristol Bears, Wasps, Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks, however they begin the Cup with a bye so their first match won’t be until Sunday 25th September against Bristol at StoneX.

The league will begin on 19th November, with Saracens hosting Loughborough to officially begin their title defence and it will end on 3rd June away at the same opposition.

The Duel will return to StoneX on 18th February, with another memorable day in store against rivals Harlequins.

Other standout fixtures include a trip to the Stoop on 3rd December, and a huge run-in incudes two of the top four from last season with Exeter and Bristol heading to StoneX in May.

The first meeting between Sarries and Exeter since the final at Sixways will take place on 14th January at Sandy Park.

Heading into its sixth campaign, the league competition will again be played over 18 regular rounds with home and away fixtures culminating in semi-final play-offs (10 June 2023) between the top four teams and a title final (24 June 2023).

The first round will be played on the weekend of Saturday 19 November/Sunday 20 November following the climax of the 2021 Rugby World Cup with round 18 scheduled for 3 June 2023.

The top four teams will play their semi-final over one leg, hosted at the respective grounds of the first and second ranked team after the conclusion of the regular season.

Meanwhile, The Allianz Cup also returns for a successive season.

The first two rounds will be played on the weekends of 17 September and 24 September before a two-week break.

Rounds three, four and five will be played during the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Played in a round-robin format, there are two pools of five clubs (four fixtures and one bye per club) with two home fixtures and two away fixtures per team.

The pools have been drawn and are seeded based on final league standings from 2021/22.

At the climax of the pool stages, teams will qualify for two classification fixtures based on the final pool standings. These matches will be played on the weekends of 22 April and 29 April.

Semi-finals and a final will be played between those finishing first and second in each pool to determine the champion, runners-up and positions three and four. Knockout out play-offs between those finishing third and fourth in each pool will decide positions five-eight. Ninth and 10th place will be confirmed via a two-legged play-off between teams finishing fifth in each pool.

Want to be there every step of the way? Purchase your Seasonal Membership NOW!

22/23 WOMEN’S RUGBY SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS

All multi-seasonal members (who purchased their 22/23 Seasonal membership before March 2022) have free access to 22/23 Season – Allianz Premier 15s Women’s games.



To access women’s rugby games a separate Women’s Seasonal Membership card is required.

In the coming weeks, multi-seasonal members will be contacted by email and directed to a reservation in their ticket account to claim either a free digital version of the Women’s membership card or to pay £10 for a physical card to be sent out.

Non-multi seasonal members (who have renewed their men’s seasonal membership since March 2022) plus existing Women’s only Seasonal Members will be contacted by email and directed to a reservation in their ticket account to purchase a 22/23 Women’s Seasonal Membership for £65 Adults and £30 for Juniors.