2023/24 SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP RENEWALS – OPEN
We’ve been spoilt with heart-stopping, last-minute, unmissable moments at StoneX Stadium this season. As we all know, nothing beats LIVE! Share in the moment with us, your family and friends. This is #YourSaracens.
We’re excited to announce that your renewal window is NOW OPEN!
Our 23/24 membership will offer:
– Access to all Saracens Men’s games at StoneX Stadium & Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (including knock-out fixtures) in the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Cup, and Heineken Champions Cup
– Option to add a FREE U12s General Admission membership* with a full paying Adult/65+ or U24 membership
– Option to purchase your membership for 2x seasons locking in your 2023/24 price
– All Men’s Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily pass it to a friend to use
– 50% discount off a 23/24 Women’s Seasonal Membership (select the option to purchase as part of your checkout process)
– 50% discount off a PRTV Season Pass – code supplied separately before the season starts
– 50% discount off additional tickets to The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*
*Terms & Conditions apply
WIN AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE AT THE SHOWDOWN 3
By renewing your 23/24 Seasonal Membership within the next week, not only will you gain priority access to the limited number of complimentary U12 General Admission memberships (up to Gold seat category), but you will also be entered into our prize draw to WIN an exclusive fan experience at our upcoming Showdown 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
FREE U12 GENERAL ADMISSION SEASON TICKETS
Next season, our seasonal membership will offer a FREE U12s membership (up to Gold seat category) with a full-price Adult/Over 65 or U24 Membership. Your exclusive one-week window gives you priority access to our FREE U12s offer. Please note, these U12 memberships are limited to 500, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Claim yours here
FULLY & EASILY TRANSFERABLE
We invite YOU to share in the moment with us and share the Saracens experience with your family and friends. To enable this, our 23/24 Season tickets are easily transferable to make it extra easy to ensure your family and friends are alongside you supporting Sarries!
QUESTIONS AND HELP
Inevitably our team will be very busy during the membership renewal window. If you require assistance or have a question regarding your membership or reservation please submit a call back request here and we will be in touch as soon as possible. Don’t worry, your seat won’t be released if we have a question logged from you.
For Seasonal Hospitality clients, please email your account manager directly who will assist you.
SEAT MOVES
All members can move their seats next season including into the 1876 Stand. To request a seat move please request a call back here and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.
HOSPITALITY & SEAT UPGRADE OPPORTUNITIES
Have you tried our padded seats in The Park? Have you felt the energy from the 1876 stand when #YourSaracens run out? Please request a call back here and one of our sales team would be delighted to give you a tour and take you through our hospitality or upgrade options, alongside your standard renewal.
HOW TO RENEW
LOGIN HERE > Click “SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS” in the main menu, review your reserved membership(s), click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.
Please note that you will need to confirm any parking reservation in a separate transaction.
All Seasonal Members under the age of16 have their seat currently renewed at an U16 price category. To claim a FREE U12 Membership (up to Gold seat category) please request call back from our team who will process your request, explain our age verification and fair use policies.
If you wish to purchase your membership for 2x seasons, select the 2x season price class dropdown before checkout.
The deadline to renew your membership is the 30th June.
NOT RENEWING YOUR MEMBERSHIP?
If you won’t be renewing your Seasonal Membership please let us know here, so that we may release your seat for general sale. We would appreciate if you could provide some feedback as to why you have made this decision, so that we can continue to improve the experience for all Saracens Seasonal Members.