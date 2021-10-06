Tour de Prem Bike Ride reaches StoneX Stadium

This week Lucy Wray greeted cyclists Mark Ward and Matt Price as they reached Day 8 of their epic 850-mile journey visiting 13 Premiership Rugby Clubs.

The ride started at Newcastle Falcons, and ends in the West Country at Exeter Chiefs before reaching their own club OPM RFC in Plymouth.

They stopped off at StoneX Stadium and received a warm welcome from Lucy Wray, CEO of Saracens, a reviving hot drink, a brief tour of some of the memorabilia in the Club and presentation of a shirt which will be signed by the players and auctioned to help raise vital funds to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

The inspiration behind their challenge is Simon Adams, chairman of their rugby club, player and friend who sadly lost his life 10 years ago to this devastating disease.

Before he passed away, he set a target of raising £1Milllion to help fund vital research into Motor Neurone Disease so that one day in the not-too-distant future, the words “you have Motor Neurone Disease” will be followed by “it is curable”. Mark and Matt have set their own target for this ride of £15,000.

We are full of admiration for their incredible efforts and wish them the very best of luck for the next stage!

For more details on their ride please visit www.tourdeprem.com and if you would like to support them please visit their just giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdeprem1