A fantastic month for Partnerships!

Simba

In more good news, Saracens was thrilled to have extended another one of its Principal Partnerships, with pioneering sleep technology brand, Simba, signing on for a further three years. With over a million hybrid mattresses sold, Simba aims to create the perfect night’s sleep. Simba’s ethos closely aligns with that of Saracens, with a shared focus on developing high performance and a key emphasis on the technology to support this. Simba’s mattresses will continue to benefit the squad with their sleep range, ensuring optimal rest and high-quality sleep. As Principal Partner of the men’s side, Simba’s branding will proudly be displayed on the front of their matchday playing shorts, as it has done since the partnership kicked off in 2018, and will also feature around the newly named StoneX Stadium, home of Saracens.

Saracens Head of Sport Science, Tom Sherriff, said: “At Saracens we are continually pushing our players to develop themselves both on and off the pitch, however this can only happen if their training is backed up by consistent, good quality sleep. “We believe a peaceful night’s sleep is as important as any training session for our players to reach their potential, and the best way for them to recover from the physical and mental stresses they encounter on an almost daily basis. By working closely with Simba to educate our players and provide them with the best sleep gear possible we are pleased to have made such significant improvements in this vital area.”