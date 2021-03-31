A fantastic month for Partnerships!
This month, Saracens was delighted to announce that Hy-Pro, Simba and Harrogate Spring Water have extended their partnership with the Club!
Hy-Pro
Saracens is delighted to have extended its partnership with the UK’s leading original equipment manufacturer, Hy-Pro. They have had a long standing seven year relationship with the Club and as per the last three years, Hy-Pro will continue in their current designation as a Principal Partner of the Men’s team. Hy-Pro specialises in sports & outdoor equipment and the partnership extension will see Hy-Pro brand Zinc, feature on the Men’s home playing shorts. Zinc are the UK’s number 1 scooter brand and will become the club’s Official Scooter Partner. The Zinc logo will feature on the left-hand side of the Saracens Men’s home playing shorts and will also feature around the newly named StoneX Stadium. Zinc is now at the forefront of product innovation, leading the way forward with new and exciting products which include their industry leading range of electric scooters. On top of their electric scooters, Zinc offers a broad range of children’s play scooters, inline stunt scooters and skates. In addition, Hy-Pro brand Shock Doctor has been renewed as the Club’s Official Mouthguard Partner for the same period of three years. Truly fantastic news and we’re excited to bring the partnership to life with various activations each season.
Simba
In more good news, Saracens was thrilled to have extended another one of its Principal Partnerships, with pioneering sleep technology brand, Simba, signing on for a further three years. With over a million hybrid mattresses sold, Simba aims to create the perfect night’s sleep. Simba’s ethos closely aligns with that of Saracens, with a shared focus on developing high performance and a key emphasis on the technology to support this. Simba’s mattresses will continue to benefit the squad with their sleep range, ensuring optimal rest and high-quality sleep. As Principal Partner of the men’s side, Simba’s branding will proudly be displayed on the front of their matchday playing shorts, as it has done since the partnership kicked off in 2018, and will also feature around the newly named StoneX Stadium, home of Saracens.
Saracens Head of Sport Science, Tom Sherriff, said: “At Saracens we are continually pushing our players to develop themselves both on and off the pitch, however this can only happen if their training is backed up by consistent, good quality sleep. “We believe a peaceful night’s sleep is as important as any training session for our players to reach their potential, and the best way for them to recover from the physical and mental stresses they encounter on an almost daily basis. By working closely with Simba to educate our players and provide them with the best sleep gear possible we are pleased to have made such significant improvements in this vital area.”
Harrogate Spring Water
Last and by no means least, Saracens was delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with Harrogate Spring Water for the 2020/21 campaign. It will be the fourth season running that the relationship has been in place with Harrogate Spring Water – Britain’s No 1. premium water brand – offering a refreshing and hydrating water, perfect for the team to arrive fit before each training session and game.