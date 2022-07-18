A Fond Farewell to these Fab Four!

SARACENS MAVERICKS WOULD LIKE TO SAY A HUGE THANK YOU TO THE FOUR PLAYERS WHO ARE LEAVING THE CLUB FOLLOWING THE END OF THE SEASON.

The departing players have all played a huge role in the club over the past few seasons and will now be embarking on new challenges following their time at Saracens Mavericks.

With the 2022 season now complete, they will be leaving the club and we would like to personally thank them for their contribution, commitment and dedication shown during their time with us.

Kadeen Corbin #61

Kadeen has spent 6 years of her netball career at Saracens Mavericks helping the club reach its last VNSL Grand final appearance in 2015 as well as aiding the team to reach the 2021 Fast5 Netball final with her incredible long range shooting performance. The GA/GS has been entertaining the fans over the years in the attacking end with her speed, flair, and big personality. We wish Kadeen every success in her new venture and thank her for long stint with the club.

Gabby Marshall #84

Gabby joined Saracens Mavericks for the 2018 season and has played a key role in the team over the past few years. The WD/C has battled back from several injuries during her time with the club showing real resilience. The hugely skilful midcourter has a great work ethic and proved again this season what a talented individual she is. We wish Gabby every success with her new club and thank her for time with us.

Georgia Lees #89

Georgia left local rivals Surrey Storm to join Saracens Mavericks back in 2019. The WA is a well-respected individual in the group, with a big work ethic, she is the ultimate team player. Balancing her on court duties with her off court – working for the NHS she works tirelessly. Her fearless attacking play and confidence to let ball go to the shooters will be missed this season and we wish Georgia every success with her new team.

Chloe Essam #92

Chloe originally came through the Loughborough Lightning Pathway programme and spent time at both Lightning and Wasps gaining senior experience before signing for Saracens Mavericks. A young and talented GA, Chloe really stepped up again this season with her calming influence and play in the circle. We look forward to seeing Chloe take on a new opportunity this season and thank her for her efforts at the club.

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan thanked them all for their time.

“As this group of fantastic players and incredible women move on to new ventures we will look after the special memories that they created here at Saracens Mavericks.

They will be greatly missed but it is not goodbye, just simply see you later as we wish them all the best at their new clubs.

Thank you for everything that each one of you have done for our club, you will always #BeAMaverick.”

Saracens Mavericks will be announcing some exciting new signings shortly. Keep your eyes out on our social media channels to be the first to hear about them.