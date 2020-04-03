A message from Club Captain Brad Barritt

A message from Saracens captain Brad Barritt

Good afternoon to the Saracens family,

First and foremost, wherever you are in the world, I hope you and your families are safe and well.

We find ourselves in an unprecedented period and it’s important we do whatever we can to protect one another. That starts by staying at home.

As a rugby player, not being out on the training field every day is a really different experience and something I haven’t been without, since I was a teenager, other than the summers and long term injuries, and I’m sure you feel the same, not being able to partake in normal society.

I’m still keeping active by running, using the cross trainer and doing some body weight exercises but I do miss the training ground environment, spending time with friends and everything that comes with that.

I’ve used my time at home to fulfil my role as a dad and husband, especially with my wife eight months pregnant with our second child.

My son Leo has kept me busy and entertained! And in that light, I want to praise the teachers out there, as it can be exhausting. We’ve been doing a lot of arts and crafts together including painting using a pair of my boots, playing in the garden and mastered many Lego constructions!

Tiki Tonga Coffee has also taken up a lot of my time. I’ve been working on our business to consumer operations and how we can create the best service for customers in the current circumstances.

I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported our NHS plea last weekend, which saw us match every purchase to fuel our heroes on the frontline. We have had countless letters and messages of appreciation from NHS workers, across the country, we delivered to. And for any of you who are on the frontline or have family members who are, a huge thank you, we as a society are immensely grateful for your incredible service.

Whilst the world seems a different and weird place at the moment, I keep telling myself to be grateful for the once in a lifetime opportunity to be with my family 24/7 and know that this will pass eventually.

Stay safe everyone. Keep in contact with your friends and family, and hope to see you all at Allianz Park soon.

Brad