A message to the Saracens family: COVID-19

To the Saracens family,

Following guidance from Premiership Rugby and the relevant national health bodies, including Public Health England and the NHS, it has been confirmed that all imminent Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Shield fixtures have been postponed for five weeks including the weekend of the 18th April due to the impact of coronavirus.

Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 4th April has also been postponed.

Saracens fully supports this decision and is working with PRL and EPCR to reschedule all Premiership games, including The Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the European fixture for a later date.

It’s important to reiterate at this point that all Saracens season tickets, hospitality packages and tickets purchased will remain valid for rescheduled games.

As soon as games are rescheduled or if there are any updates regarding the status of games we will be in contact with ticket purchasers.

Your patience is appreciated whilst we work with PRL, EPCR and all clubs on this unprecedented situation.

As a Club we put the well-being of our people first. We are awaiting guidelines from the relevant authorities and are preparing contingency plans for our players, staff and community departments to work remotely in the event of disruption to our normal day-to-day schedules.

At the very heart of Saracens’ ethos is the concept of family, unity and togetherness.

With that in mind, we would urge everyone to take every necessary precaution as we collectively aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you are feeling unwell and display any of the symptoms outlined:

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

We would urge you to avoid any public interactions.Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.

More information can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Please be vigilant of others, keep an eye on your neighbours and loved ones, and adhere to the guidelines of Public Health England and the Government during this challenging period.

If you have any queries in the meantime, you can get in touch with us by e-mail at: supporterservices@saracens.net.