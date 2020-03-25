Today marks a landmark for George Kruis and Dom Day as their business, fourfivecbd, begins its partnership with one of the country’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailers.

Fourfivecbd has paired up with Boots UK and its products will be available to purchase online at boots.co.uk.

The agreement is a massively significant moment for Kruis and Day who have been building their business for just over two years after brainstorming the ideas of fourfivecbd in January 2018.

“This is a momentous day for fourfivecbd,” Kruis said.

“It’s a huge achievement and something we’ve been working towards for a long time.

“We’re very proud to partner with Boots and our employees have worked extremely hard to form this exciting partnership.”

Both playing for Saracens at the time, Kruis and Day began to take the natural supplement cbd oil to maintain their active lifestyles around their highly-demanding, physical rugby careers.

It sparked an idea to found their own cbd company and within months of the initial thought, fourfivecbd was born and products were launched online.

Since then, fourfivecbd has grown in reputation, going global in a Forbes interview in February 2020, and for the past six months the focus has shifted from their own website, gyms and events to working alongside sports clubs, and the pharmacy, health markets.

“It has been quite time consuming but very enjoyable too,” Kruis said.

“It’s not been detrimental to my rugby, it has actually given me something outside of sport to focus on otherwise I’d be on the Playstation for hours on end!

“I’m grateful it’s something I can do aside from sport. fourfivecbd is progressing nicely and our aim is to expand the brand even further.”

Kruis and Day linked up in the second row for Saracens before the latter’s retirement in November 2019.

Good friends having met at the club, they have had to conjure up a balanced approach to working life in order to be successful.

“Dom’s a bit more fiery; a bit more 400 miles an hour whereas I’m more like five!” Kruis quipped. “It’s a nice mix of pace and contributes to a good working balance.

“We’re good mates from our time together at Saracens and we’re struck a nice balance, a mixture of pace.

“He’s leading the charge full time; he’s very much brand-orientated and that’s going really well.

“We’re super pumped and the market is massively growing. It’s a fairly saturated market but hopefully in the next six to 18 months we can really establish ourselves as the best cbd sport brand around.”

To find out more about fourfivecbd or to purchase their products, head to fourfivecbd.co.uk. Follow them on social media by searching fourfivecbd on twitter, Facebook and Instagram.