A thank you to our supporters from captain Brad Barritt

On behalf of the players and staff, I would like to say wholehearted thank you to each and every Saracens supporter who has attended our matches home and away this season. And in particular the last two games.

Our game against Racing 92 in January was one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in at Allianz Park and it really helped spur the team on, and it was brilliant to see so many brave the awful conditions and hear such great support in the win over Sale Sharks.

It’s been a very difficult period for everyone connected to the club and amongst all these recent challenges off the field, you continue to back us, inspire us and stand by us through everything and I cannot stress how much your support means to the whole Saracens group.

We as players are always proud to pull on the Saracens jersey and play in front of you, and hopefully Saturday’s performance demonstrated our care and love for the club. And this is what we will continue, to strive to do for the remainder of the domestic campaign.

We have some big games ahead of us to look forward including The Showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and of course the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in April.

We hope you will continue on this journey with us and once again, we are so appreciative of your ongoing support.

See you at Allianz Park soon,

Brad