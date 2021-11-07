A Week One Summer – Floyd Steadman

The inspirational former Saracens Captain Floyd Steadman has recently launched his book ‘A Week One Summer’, an amazing insight in to his story.

The scrum-half made an incredible 469 appearances for the club in the 1980s, and went on to become a Headmaster, where he had a huge impact on one of rugby’s global superstars.

In a foreword in the book, Maro Itoje, who still calls him Mr Steadman, talks about his experiences with Floyd when he was a pupil at Salcombe School.

“I clearly remember the day when (Mr Steadman) approached me as I was playing football and said I should consider playing rugby. At that time, I had no knowledge or experience of the game. He sowed a seed in my mind.”

Itoje continued: “He was the only black headmaster I had ever witnessed. As a young black boy seeing Mr Steadman lead with such grace and authority, was a great example for me to follow.”

Read about Floyd’s incredible story in his new book which is available on Amazon and also in the Saracens Store at StoneX Stadium!