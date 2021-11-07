Saracens

Together Saracens

Login
1floyd

A Week One Summer – Floyd Steadman

07-11-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

The inspirational former Saracens Captain Floyd Steadman has recently launched his book ‘A Week One Summer’, an amazing insight in to his story.

The scrum-half made an incredible 469 appearances for the club in the 1980s, and went on to become a Headmaster, where he had a huge impact on one of rugby’s global superstars. 

In a foreword in the book, Maro Itoje, who still calls him Mr Steadman, talks about his experiences with Floyd when he was a pupil at Salcombe School. 

“I clearly remember the day when (Mr Steadman) approached me as I was playing football and said I should consider playing rugby. At that time, I had no knowledge or experience of the game. He sowed a seed in my mind.”

Itoje continued: “He was the only black headmaster I had ever witnessed. As a young black boy seeing Mr Steadman lead with such grace and authority, was a great example for me to follow.”

Read about Floyd’s incredible story in his new book which is available on Amazon and also in the Saracens Store at StoneX Stadium!

Latest News Articles
Partners
Shawbrook
Simba
Hy-Pro
Acronis
Castore
Partners