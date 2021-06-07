Additional tickets available for Play-Off Final Second Leg

We are pleased to confirm that a limited number of additional tickets have been made available for the second leg of the Greene King IPA Championship Play-Off Final at StoneX Stadium on Sunday 20th June.

These will be available for Seasonal Members only to purchase from tomorrow afternoon.

The additional tickets still allow for a match that is within the Government’s maximum permitted attendance level for a sporting event.

Seasonal Members who have not already purchased tickets should login to their account at https://events.saracens.com/account/login from 2:00pm on Tuesday 8th June and click on the View Offer button under their Personal Offer to access the match.

Members can purchase up to the same number of tickets as they have Seasonal Membership seats, subject to a ticket limit of 6 in accordance with current government guidelines. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

For non Seasonal Members, if any tickets become available for general sale please click here to sign up as a Wolfpack Member for priority communications regarding tickets.

On-site parking is currently sold out, however additional parking at Middlesex University will also be available to purchase from tomorrow.