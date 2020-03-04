Alex Austerberry – “It really will be a celebration of women’s rugby”
Alex Austerberry wants Saracens fans to bring the noise at Allianz Park for The Duel
We sat down with the Saracens Women head coach to look ahead to the top of the table clash in the Tyrrells Premier 15s when Harlequins Women travel to north London.
The Duel | "It really will be a celebration of women's rugby"
Sign in
Create my login
Forgot Password?
The Duel | "It really will be a celebration of women's rugby"
Duration 2m
Latest News Articles
Dan keeps England U20 hooker role... Dan keeps England U20 hooker role...
Theo Dan will make his fourth England Under-20s start of the 2020 Six Nations on Friday....
Club Statement: Billy and Mako Vunipola... Club Statement: Billy and Mako Vunipola...
Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola returned to Saracens after visiting family in Tonga which...