Saracens

Together Saracens

Login

Alex Austerberry – “It really will be a celebration of women’s rugby”

04-03-2020 Videos - Abdullah Mahmood

Alex Austerberry wants Saracens fans to bring the noise at Allianz Park for The Duel

We sat down with the Saracens Women head coach to look ahead to the top of the table clash in the Tyrrells Premier 15s when Harlequins Women travel to north London.

The Duel | "It really will be a celebration of women's rugby"

The Duel | "It really will be a celebration of women's rugby"

Duration 2m

Listen to Audio
Join us at The Duel for a top of the table clash
Latest News Articles
Partners
Simba
Hy-Pro
Nike
Partners