Alex Goode returns to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Alex Goode has returned to the club following his loan spell at NEC Green Rockets.

The full-back, who made 302 appearances for Saracens before heading to Japan, has been in Abiko since October but is now back in North London for the climax of the Greene King IPA Championship.

The 33-year-old has had a glittering career so far, gaining 21 caps for England as well as winning five Premiership titles and three European Cups with the Men in Black.

The 2019 European Player of the Year is excited to get back in the Black and Red shirt.

“It’s great to be in the Saracens family again and be back amongst so many good friends. When you leave you appreciate how amazing the club is and how big a part it has played in my life, so it’s amazing to be back.

I had a great time in Japan and am very appreciative of the opportunity, but it feels really good to be back and I’m looking forward to playing my part in a huge period ahead for the club.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to see the full-back returning to North London.

“We are delighted to welcome Alex back to the club after his experience in Japan.

Everyone is aware of his huge contribution to the club over the last decade and he will play a key role going forward.”