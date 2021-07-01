All five Saracens in Lions squad for tour opener

The entire Saracens group that were selected for the British & Irish Lions tour are in the match day squad to take on the Emirates Lions this Saturday.

Jamie George starts at hooker, with Maro Itoje in the second-row and Owen Farrell at inside centre. Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly are amongst the replacements, and will be looking to make their mark when called upon during the first match in the Rainbow nation.

George and Farrell both came off the bench in the win against Japan at BT Murrayfield, but now all five will be used on Saturday after they flew to South Africa last Sunday.

Stuart Hogg will lead an all-new starting XV to the one that defeated Japan 28-10 in Edinburgh last weekend to win The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup, save for Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) who retains his place on the left wing.

“It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the Tour underway,” said Lions Head coach, Warren Gatland.

“We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh, but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.

“I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week. I feel it’s gone up a level from where we were in Jersey and we’re starting to see a better understanding of some of our tactics.

“There’s some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday – which is good information for us as the Test Series approaches.

“My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too – who I am sure will lead the side by example.”

EMIRATES LIONS v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

Saturday 3 July 2021

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 5pm (BST)

15 Stuart Hogg

14 Louis Rees-Zammit

13 Chris Harris

12 Owen Farrell

11 Josh Adams

10 Finn Russell

9 Ali Price

1 Wyn Jones

2 Jamie George

3 Kyle Sinckler

4 Maro Itoje

5 Jonny Hill

6 Courtney Lawes

7 Hamish Watson

8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie

17 Mako Vunipola

18 Zander Fagerson

19 Iain Henderson

20 Sam Simmonds

21 Gareth Davies

22 Bundee Aki

23 Elliot Daly