Allianz Park partner with Luna Cinema

Allianz Park Home of Saracens is excited to announce a partnership with Luna Cinema to create a safe and socially distanced drive in cinema. The programme of films will be a blend of classics, family favourites and recent releases.

The first screening of Happy Feet is on 4th June and tickets are on sale now.

Luna Cinemas all feature;

// A bespoke (designed specifically for Luna) wireless digital cinema quality sound module which can sit on your dashboard – so no fiddling with your in car radio and flattening the battery!

// HD screens

// Affordable tickets: £29.50 for a car with two people (+£5 for each additional passenger)

// High quality food and drink which can be pre-ordered or ordered from your phone on the night

// Fully social distancing – with food delivered to your car, tickets scanned through the car windows, toilets spaces 2m apart & frequently cleaned facilities

Saracens Members will receive special offers and information to secure tickets, so make sure you sign up now.