Allianz Premier 15s 2021/22: Broadcast update
The Allianz Premier 15s has agreed a broadcast deal with BBC Sport to show one match per round.
Ahead of the return of the league following the autumn internationals, the BBC will take one live stream a round for the rest of the 2021/22 season starting this Sunday, 28 November with Bristol Bears’ game against Wasps.
These games will be shown on the BBC Sport app, website and iPlayer, including the semi-final and final.
Additional details about the coverage of the semi-finals and final will be announced in due course.
The Red Roses’ recent autumn internationals attracted over three million views at peak times on BBC Two across all four matches.
England Rugby will continue to show two live streams per round for the rest of the season on Premier15s.com, simulcasting the game that is on the BBC. The first match to be broadcast with the resumption of the league this weekend will be Gloucester-Hartpury against Saracens on Saturday, 27 November.
The live stream picks have now been confirmed until the end of January with the schedule for the rest of the season to be announced.
The second All In, the magazine show dedicated to the Allianz Premier 15s, will be shown in late January with the final show of the season to be released ahead of the final.
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
BBC picks in bold
Round six
Saturday 27 November – Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens
Sunday 28 November – Bristol Bears v Wasps
Round seven
Saturday 4 December – Saracens v Bristol Bears
Saturday 4 December – Worcester v Exeter Chiefs
Round eight
Saturday 11 December – Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester-Hartpury
Sunday 12 December – Saracens v Harlequins
Round nine
Saturday 18 December – Loughborough Lightning v Bristol Bears
Sunday 19 December – Worcester Warriors v Gloucester-Hartpury
Monday 27 December – Harlequins v Wasps (BT Sport)
Round 10
Saturday 8 January – Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury
Saturday 8 January – Wasps v Loughborough Lightning
Round 11
Saturday 15 January – Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins
Saturday 15 January – Loughborough Lightning v Saracens
Round 12
Saturday 29 January – Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears
Saturday 29 January – Wasps v Exeter Chiefs