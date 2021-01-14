Allianz Premier 15s season update

The RFU can confirm the Allianz Premier 15s season has been paused until the end of the month.

This suspension includes rounds 11 and 12, originally due to take place on Saturday 16th January and Saturday 23rd January 2021 respectively.

The decision has been taken following increased prevalence of Covid 19 in the community and clubs were informed on Monday.

Following the postponement of the Women’s Six Nations Championship and new dates to be confirmed, the Allianz Premier 15s season fixture round dates will also be amended and the RFU will update in due course.

The RFU will continue to review and monitor with government advice continuing to support elite sport and the Allianz Premier 15s in its current format.

RFU head of women’s performance, Nicky Ponsford said: “After consultation with representatives from Premier 15s clubs we have decided to pause the league until the end of the month.



“The rescheduling of the Six Nations will hopefully enable us to play games over the original Six Nations period providing it is safe to do so and we’ll be working hard to finalise a structure and implement agreed intensive protocols across the league.

“We are also very mindful that a number of club medical staff and players work in the NHS so this is also an opportunity for them to break from rugby duties.

“While we aim to return at the end of the month, we are conscious this is a fluid situation and we will continue to review and evaluate during this playing break.

“We’d like to thank all clubs for their continued efforts, co-operation and support during this period.”