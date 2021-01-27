Allianz Premier 15s set for return this weekend

The Allianz Premier 15s is set to return this weekend following a pause.

The 2020/21 season was suspended for two rounds [11 and 12] due to increased prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

Rearranged games between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens [round seven] and Gloucester-Hartpury and DMP Durham Sharks [round eight] will be played on Saturday 30th January, both kicking off at 2.30pm before a full programme will resume on Saturday 6 February [round 11].

The match between Susie Appleby’s Chiefs and Alex Austerberry’s Saracens at Sandy Park will be streamed live across England Rugby and Premier 15s channels this weekend.

Confirmed fixture round dates are as follows:

Round 11: Saturday 6th February

Round 12: Saturday 13th February

Round 13: Saturday 27th February

Round 14: Saturday 6th March

Dates for rounds 15-18, the semi-finals and final are still to be confirmed in line with the wider women’s rugby international calendar.