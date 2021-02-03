Allianz Premier 15s update: Remainder of the 2020/21 season structure confirmed
Issued by Rugby Football Union
The RFU can confirm the structure for the remainder of the 2020/21 Allianz Premier 15s season.
The league’s match dates have been finalised in line with the wider women’s rugby international calendar with the 2021 Women’s Six Nations dates confirmed as 3 April-24 April 2021.
Rounds 15-18 will be played throughout March, April and May with the semi-finals and final taking place on 22 May and 29 May respectively.
There are also seven additional reserve weekends scheduled in between now and the climax of the campaign which is three weeks later than the original date of Saturday 8 May 2021.
Of those reserve weekends, DMP Durham Sharks v Sale Sharks (round seven) will take place on Saturday 20 February while Saracens v Sale (round 10) and Gloucester-Hartpury v DMP Durham Sharks (round eight) will be played on 13 March.
The RFU will continue their live stream coverage of the league continuing to broadcast one match from each round for the whole season as well as the semi-finals and final.
Confirmed fixture round dates are as follows:
Round 11: Saturday 6 February
Round 12: Saturday 13 February
Round 13: Saturday 27 February
Round 14: Saturday 6 March
Round 15: Saturday 20 March
Round 16: Saturday 27 March
Round 17: Saturday 17 April
Round 18: Saturday 8 May
Semi-finals: Saturday 22 May
Final: Saturday 29 May
The updated fixture list can be viewed here.