Allianz Premier 15s update: Remainder of the 2020/21 season structure confirmed

Issued by Rugby Football Union

The RFU can confirm the structure for the remainder of the 2020/21 Allianz Premier 15s season.

The league’s match dates have been finalised in line with the wider women’s rugby international calendar with the 2021 Women’s Six Nations dates confirmed as 3 April-24 April 2021.

Rounds 15-18 will be played throughout March, April and May with the semi-finals and final taking place on 22 May and 29 May respectively.

There are also seven additional reserve weekends scheduled in between now and the climax of the campaign which is three weeks later than the original date of Saturday 8 May 2021.

Of those reserve weekends, DMP Durham Sharks v Sale Sharks (round seven) will take place on Saturday 20 February while Saracens v Sale (round 10) and Gloucester-Hartpury v DMP Durham Sharks (round eight) will be played on 13 March.

The RFU will continue their live stream coverage of the league continuing to broadcast one match from each round for the whole season as well as the semi-finals and final.

Confirmed fixture round dates are as follows:

Round 11: Saturday 6 February

Round 12: Saturday 13 February

Round 13: Saturday 27 February

Round 14: Saturday 6 March

Round 15: Saturday 20 March

Round 16: Saturday 27 March

Round 17: Saturday 17 April

Round 18: Saturday 8 May

Semi-finals: Saturday 22 May

Final: Saturday 29 May

The updated fixture list can be viewed here.