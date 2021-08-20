Alysha Corrigan signs new deal at Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Alysha Corrigan is the latest high-profile player to have committed her future to the club.

The Canadian international featured on nine occasions for the Women in Black last season, making a big impression across the back-line.

Her strong attacking game and pace made her a crucial part of the squad, and she is now staying at StoneX Stadium for another year.

The 24-year-old made her Canada debut in November 2018 on the wing against Scotland, and she is now looking to cement her place in both the Saracens and Canada starting line-ups.

“It’s a big season ahead for us as a whole at Sarries and I could not be more excited to be on board for another year! It’s time to get back to business and bring home that title!”

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Corrigan is staying.

“Alysha made an impact in her debut season with her strong attacking game. She’s got power and pace and we are looking forward to her keeping defences on their toes again this campaign. Defensively we are excited about the growth and development of her game and it all bodes well for a great season.”