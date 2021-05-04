Ampthill home match moved to welcome supporters back

Saracens is pleased to announce that our home match against Ampthill has been moved to Monday 17th May, allowing supporters to return in line with government guidance.

The fixture was originally scheduled for the Saturday but with a limited capacity able to attend on the Monday, the game will now kick off at 19:30 on that evening.

We are able to host 2,000 spectators, and the game requires a new ticket to be purchased and is not included in existing seasonal membership packages.

Seasonal members will be contacted next week by email. Tickets will be offered on a first come, first served basis. As a reminder, we will be offering our Seasonal Members a full refund for the 2020-21 season which will be dealt with following the completion of the season.

High demand is expected for the game and members are encouraged to check their club email subscription and be ready to purchase promptly upon receipt of the purchase invitation. Members will be able to purchase up-to the same number of tickets as they have Seasonal Membership seats, subject to a ticket limit of 6, in accordance with current government guidelines.

Tickets will be allocated to a block only, and supporters will be seated by a Pioneer on arrival at their block.

It is hoped that this game, along with the remaining Men’s home Championship fixtures and the upcoming Saracens Women’s Semi Final will each have crowds of 2000 in attendance to support our teams.

Stay tuned to your emails for information about how to purchase a ticket!