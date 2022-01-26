Andy Christie reflects on being called up to the Scotland Six Nations Squad

It has been quite a season so far for Andy Christie, and it got even better on Tuesday afternoon when he received a call from Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.

The call confirmed that the 22-year-old would be selected in his 39-man squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, a moment which hit the young back-rower for six.

“I couldn’t really contain myself it was just incredible. One of the best feelings of my life.” Said Christie.

The moment he told his family has become a viral sensation overnight with their reactions causing a huge stir online, and he said it was amazing to share the news with everyone.

“My mum was out walking the dogs and she had to sit down on the floor for a little bit, just to compose herself.

He added: “My dad was just screaming. My older brother was at the office, so he couldn’t really make any noise and then my little brother was just at home and he was laughing.

“My grandparents were completely over the moon. They completely lost the plot. That was great fun. That was actually the best part, for me, being able to tell my family.”

To those who don’t follow Saracens regularly it may have come as a surprise to see the call-up, but for many it was only a matter of time before this thunderous performances were rewarded on the international stage.

Christie, who has played for Scotland at age-grade level has already captained Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup and has 34 appearances under his belt.

It would be fair to say that the Championship season was a watershed moment for him and he hasn’t looked back since, although he admitted a Six Nations call-up hadn’t entered his mind yet.

“This has been quite a breakthrough year for me and it seemed so far away that I haven’t really thought about it in any sense that I could actually play internationally any time soon.

“Sarries have been brilliant in terms of allowing a player to grow, and by the time you get the chance to play for Saracens, it has often been the case that a player is ready because they have been given the chance to develop.”

His development has continued in an extremely upward trajectory, and if his scriptwriters continue, who would bet against him lining up against a number of familiar faces at BT Murrayfield when the Calcutta Cup gets the Six Nations underway on Saturday 5th February.