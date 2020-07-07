Ankle rehab going well as Adams-Hale eyes return

Ralph Adams-Hale’s involvement in senior rugby at Saracens has been a rollercoaster since his October 2018 debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The Academy graduate came on as a replacement for his first Premiership outing against Wasps five weeks later and in the spring crossed for his maiden try on the road at Bristol Bears.

“Rehab is going well and I’m really looking forward to playing again.”

His progression led to an appearance in the Premiership final, in which he played an important part in Sean Maitland’s late game-changing score.

“It was amazing to be breaking through and getting into those big games and starting to get regular first-team appearances,” the 23-year-old said.

“The club is set up well to bring you in and develop you as a rugby player. They make sure they aren’t rushing you into anything, they make sure you have everything locked down and sorted and then they’ll bring you in when they know you’re ready.

“I really felt like I had a lot of momentum behind me and I was just developing really well as a rugby player.”

The momentum from his Twickenham run-out carried into the 2019/20 campaign where he featured six times in the opening seven matches.

However, a serious ankle injury against Gloucester led to the former England Under-20 man’s season being curtailed.