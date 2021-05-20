Austerberry embracing semi-final occasion

The two weeks post Worcester have been really positive in preparing for a huge game against Loughborough.

Knock- out rugby is special and is a very different beast to league games. As a group we have been ensuring we are in the best place possible physically and mentally to prepare for the test.

Although focused on our performance we have also reminded ourselves of embracing and enjoying these moments. It has been a challenging time for everyone and rugby has been our escape for the impact of the pandemic.

The chance to run out in front of our Saracens family in a game where everything is on the line, it does not get better than that!

The last time we played knockout rugby it was a truly memorable occasion and we look forward to making a real highlight memory as a group and for everyone associated with the club.

Having everyone back from international duty and spending time together has been great and now our favourite family members who we have not seen for a long time are back in. I have no doubt the fans will play a huge part in what hopefully will be a truly special reunion.

Preparation has gone well, we are the fittest we have been as a squad. Selection has been incredibly tough but that is exactly how you want it to be at this stage of the season.

We can’t wait to see you all again on Saturday, please bring your voices loud and proud to get behind us from the start!

