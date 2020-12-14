Ballot open for FREE tickets to watch Saracens Women

UPDATE: THIS MATCH WILL NOW BE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

Want to watch some live sport before Christmas? Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning is the match for you!

Alex Austerberry’s Women in Black take on their fellow title-chasing opponents at Copthall Stadium on Saturday 19th December (KO 14H00) with 1,000 spectators permitted to attend.

Tickets are FREE and via an equal opportunities ballot where you can apply for up to four tickets.

This is the club’s second pilot event to put its COVID-19 protocols into practice following on Saracens Men’s friendly over Leicester Tigers.

Your support will help us increase the attendance at our home matches in the near future so make it a family day out and cheer on Saracens Women in their final fixture of the year!