Be part of the Saracens Supporters Forum
The Saracens Supporters Forum, created in 2018, provides the opportunity for open dialogue, consultation and collaberation between the Club and Saracens supporters. In doing so the Forum provides regular opportunities for supporter representatives to engage directly with senior staff at the Club and ensures that supporters views on matters that influence their experience are at the heart of the Clubs decision making process. The Supporter’s Forum has played a vital role in helping the Club navigate some challenging times in recent years and is highly valued by the Club.
We are currently seeking self-nominations from supporters who would like to become a member of the Supporters Forum and represent one of our supporter groups.
Members will represent the following groups:
- North Stand representative
- South Stand representative
- East Stand representative
- 1876 Stand representative
- Women & Girls representative
- Ethnic Minorities supporters’ representative
- Disabled supporters’ representative
- LGBTQ+ supporters’ representative
- Over 65’s representative
- Under 25’s representative
- Hospitality representative
- Community Rugby Club representative
- Saracens Supporters Association representative
- Local supporters’ representative (living within 2 miles of StoneX Stadium)
All members will commit to an initial two-year term, with one of the above members elected as Chairperson for a two-year term.
Members of the Saracens Supporters Forum will be expected to:
- Seek to represent the supporters within their area of responsibility and be proactive in engaging with these supporters, responding promptly to any feedback or questions received. Feedback and questions may be received directly face to face on match days or via the Saracens Supporter Forum email address.
- Attend regular Forum meetings (at least quarterly and mainly online) providing written updates and questions to Club representatives.
- Agree to support any Forum working groups established to tackle specific projects or areas of work that the Forum and Club decide from time to time.
How are Saracens Supporter Forum representatives chosen?
If you would like to be considered as a representative on the Saracens Supporters Forum click here to fill in the self-nomination form, detailing which position from the above list you would like to be considered for and why.
The deadline for self-nominations is Monday 27th March at 12H00. If more than one supporter self nominates for any position a shortlist of candidates will be shared with Saracens Seasonal Members to vote on in a Saracens Supporters Forum election. We encourage applications from all supporters, including Seasonal Members, match by match supporters and others.
What are the aims of the Supporters’ Forum?
- To provide supporters with an organised forum to discuss matters directly with the Club
- To help maintain a healthy dialogue between the Club and supporters
- To give representatives the opportunity to introduce new ideas and/or raise issues on behalf of their fellow supporters
- To allow the Club to better understand issues affecting supporters
- To give the Club the platform to discuss future initiatives with supporters
- To bring fans closer to the club and give them the opportunity to play a key part in moving us forward
The Supporters’ Forum does not exist to discuss on pitch performance, player welfare or transfer news!