Behind The Scenes | Mike Hynard

29-11-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

“My job at Saracens keeps me young – it’s exhilarating,” says Mike Hynard, the club’s academy manager and a man who knows a thing or two about producing young rugby talent.

Hynard spent 13 years with Saracens before joining Premiership Rugby as head of academies. He returned to StoneX Stadium in May 2017.

In his time working with the Men in Black, Hynard has not only helped transform members of the Saracens Academy into first-team regulars, but also produced numerous internationals.

England and British & Irish Lions stars Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola are just three examples of men who have reached the highest level after starting out in the Saracens Academy with Hynard.

There are many, many more besides and the production line never stops.

“The beauty of my job is it’s never ending,” Hynard adds. “As soon as you produce academy graduates who go up into the Saracens first team and start working with Mark McCall, you are already looking at what’s next and the journey that’s to come for the next crop of players.

“I’m so privileged to have worked with so many young players and coaches who have come through the Saracens system. It’s a fantastic environment to work in here.

“I would describe my time with Saracens by saying that I have grown up with the club. People say that Saracens is a family club and some might hear that and think it sounds cheesy.

“But Saracens genuinely is a part of my family. I feel at home at the club and it has played a huge part in my life for a long period of time.

“I’m very, very passionate about what I do here and sometimes, you don’t realise what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

Hynard admits his time away from Saracens working with Premiership Rugby was the right move at the time, but the experience rammed home to him how special the StoneX environment is.

“I got to see other academy environments in my job with Premiership Rugby and it was a good experience for me,” he says.

“I got to see the inner workings of other clubs and how they go about their systems and processes and what it made me realise is that what we were doing at Saracens was very, very good.

“At this club, everyone buys into the developmental process and I couldn’t believe my luck when I was offered the chance to come back to Saracens. I know how privileged I am to be here.

“It sounds gushy, but it’s true. I have helped play a small part in the journey for each of the players who have come through our academy.

“It does make me very proud when I see what they go on to achieve. How could it not?

“The biggest thing for me is helping players achieve their potential whether that’s playing for the Saracens first team or going on to play Test rugby or for the Lions.

“Helping players achieve their potential is my job in a nutshell, but it’s also about turning young boys into successful men. I’d like to think we’ve done a good job of doing that.”

Saracens and Hynard and rightly hugely proud of the club’s talent production line and we have seen that in action in the last two weeks with Premiership Rugby Cup action taking place.

The next generation of Saracens players beat Harlequins and then lost to London Irish in the two Premiership Rugby Cup games played this month.

“All young players want is an opportunity to play and the Premiership Cup is a brilliant vehicle for them to get a first taste of senior rugby,” Hynard says.

“It is a stepping stone for them and helps them find out where they are on their rugby journey. It might make some realise they are not quite yet where they want to be.

“For others, they might take it to it very quickly. I’m really pleased with the pipeline of talent we have coming through the academy at the moment.

“I feel we have some really good Under-18 players this season and they are about to begin playing in the Under-18 Academy league in December and January. That will huge for those young men.

“I’m excited to see what they can produce because it has been a difficult 18 months or two years for young players of that age. They have had a lot going on in their lives in terms of changes to school programmes and a lack of rugby – both of which have been caused by the pandemic.

“We have to show sympathy and empathy to each player because they will all be different. The impact of Covid-19 might mean it takes slightly longer than normal for players to develop.

“That is understandable and we have to have it in the back of our mind what they have been through and the rugby they have missed.”

Hynard’s passion for Saracens is clear. He loves every day working at the club.
He concludes: “I’m very happy with what I’m doing here and I love working with young players. Talent identification is a massive part of my job and I’m hugely passionate about it.

“I’ve got no plans to move on, but the one thing about professional sport is things change. Hopefully, I will be at Saracens for a long time to come.”

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included