Ben Harris impresses for Team GB in Olympics Quarter Final

Ben Harris starred for Team GB as they completed a sensational comeback against USA to qualify for the semi-finals of the Rugby Sevens in Tokyo.

The Americans raced in to a 21-0 lead in the early stages, but that sparked the Brits in to life who advanced to the last four in stunning style.

With just four minutes on the clock it looked like Team GB would need a miracle, but Ben Harris’ try just after half time brought them back in to the match.

Harris, who also scored against Japan has been having a great tournament and will now look forward to the semi-final as they take on New Zealand.

Dan Norton rounded off the win in the closing stages with a long-range try, and the chances of a Saracen bringing back an Olympic medal grew significantly.

Elsewhere, in the Women’s Sevens, three Saracens will get their campaign underway on Thursday with Holly Aitchison, Deborah Fleming and Emma Uren all representing Team GB.

Saracens Women Head Coach Alex Austerberry is hugely excited to see his players on the global stage.

“Like the rest of the nation I have been gripped by the Olympics. To have three Saracens women involved in such an event is amazing. It is truly an event that celebrates sporting excellence and I hope Team GB shine on that stage.

“I know that Deborah, Emma and Holly have done everything they can do to put themselves in the best performance space. I am sure they will go well.”