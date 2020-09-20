Saracens

Best of Twitter: Leinster 17-25 Saracens Men

20-09-2020 Player Focus - Lewis Hancock

They say once you play for Saracens, the culture is ingrained in you.

That was evident on the weekend as former Sarries players came out in their numbers to tweet their messages of support and congratulations before and following the Men in Black’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Leinster.

Alex Goode collected 19 points and Elliot Daly landed two monster penalties to help Mark McCall’s side progress to the semi-finals.

BEST OF TWITTER

Where does the win rank for you? Chris Wyles thinks it’s up there!
Kelly Brown has been a part of some special moments in the past. 
Will Fraser believes the win to be one of the best ever in Europe.
Andy Saull praised the pack’s efforts in Dublin. Trademark.
Front row appreciation from Kieran Longbottom. How good were Mako, Jamie and Vinnie!?
Not a bad time to start watching rugby again! John Smit with praise for Sarries.
Nils Mordt certainly enjoyed that one!
Marcelo Bosch describes Sarries’ performance as ‘monumental’.
One of the greatest gifs from one of the greatest Sarries, Jacques Burger.
Mike Rhodes put his display down to fourfivecbd, Dom!
Great to see Duncan Taylor excelling once again and Eoin agrees!
Spoken like a true pundit, David Flatman.
He may be on loan but Alex Lozowski is very much still a Saracen!

 

Couldn’t agree more, Spenno!
What a day indeed! Loan man Ben Earl checking in.
What an occasion for Jackson Wray to make his 250th club appearance!
Another classic Mike Rhodes performance. Deservedly awarded Star of the Match.
