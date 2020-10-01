Brad Barritt: Dear Saracens Family…

Dear Saracens Family,



My rugby journey in England began and, I can proudly say, will end at Saracens. A place I don’t consider a rugby club, it’s become my home for 12 incredible years.

The club has helped mould me from a boy into a man and words wouldn’t do justice to what this club means to me. I have memories on and off the field, that I will never forget.

I will always remember and cherish, the special friendships I’ve made along the way, the amazing journey of our team and how the Saracens family, players, management and supporters made me feel when there were rocky patches, personally and collectively. And that’s the true testament of our culture.

I’ve played with a special bunch of people, past and present, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity and honour to lead such a driven team, which brought out the best in me and allowed me to keep learning and evolving, as a player and person.

There’s so many individual people to thank, who have been an integral part of my life, as well as my wife, Giorgia’s, and our two son’s Leo and Noah, for so long.

So thank you Saracens Family, I’m forever a Saracen in my heart, and grateful for the memories with you all.

Brad