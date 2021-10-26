Brand new Saracens App Available to download now!

We’re excited to announce that our brand new app is now available to download, and is a must have for all Sarries supporters!

The official Saracens app is the best way to keep up to date with all the latest club news, videos and more.

The first phase is now live with all of the features below, and stay tuned as we will soon be launching ticketing, food and beverage options from within StoneX Stadium, retail functions and more exciting updates.

Download the app now and enjoy:

News, interviews and videos to make sure you stay up to date with everything going on at Saracens

Check the latest fixtures and add them to your calendar so you never miss a match day

Watch the latest highlights and episodes of The Huddle

Take part in polls and quizzes to test your Sarries knowledge

Submit your best pictures to the Photo Wall

The Saracens App can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, and please feel free to send us any feedback to make further improvements!