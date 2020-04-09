Braving the Shave! Help Glenda raise money for the Foundation

Saracens supporter Glenda Gregory is raising money for the Saracens Sport Foundation and needs your support!

Glenda, who we are proud to have in the Saracens Family as a supporter and Pioneer, is shaving her head in aid of the Foundation’s amazing community projects.

Here’s why she is doing it in her own words:

“Most people don’t know a great deal about me as a person. I’m a mum to three amazing boys and have all the daily struggles most families endure daily. Except I also have a son with complex health needs and without going into too much detail, I can assure you all that I personally cannot thank the support and friendships I have gained over the years at Saracens, as a supporter and a Pioneer for six years. So for me I want to give back to an amazing cause.

“These are very difficult times as of now. We can’t come and go as we please, many of us are isolated, away from the things and the people we dearly love. Hopefully this won’t last for more than a few weeks but just imagine if that was how life was 24/7, 365 days of the year.

“The remarkable Saracens Sports Foundation works in north London with a wide range of people that need help and support to overcome challenges like these on a daily basis. Supporting the most amazing community projects they reach out to people and give them and their families that unique brand of help, support and mentoring.

“So with that said and in the current climate of no live sport (rugby in my case) to entertain us and no expensive trips to the Aviva to fund, I’m calling on the #sarriesfamily to help me raise a bucket load of cash as I will be shaving my HEAD.”

Glenda will be doing so on Saturday 18thApril at 3pm which can be viewed on Facebook Live on her Facebook page.

Thank you for raising so much money, Glenda. Everyone at Saracens appreciates your efforts.

You can give to Glenda’s donation page here: Getting The Clippers Out