Brown proud after Friday’s second half revival

Coach Kelly Brown said that his overriding feeling after the opening two rounds of Premiership Rugby Cup action is one of pride.

Sarries won their opener against Harlequins before a narrow defeat to London Irish on Friday night, despite an impressive second half display.

The former Scotland captain says that these matches will stand the group in good stead for when the next round of cup fixtures comes around.

“I have a lot of pride after that game. We had a very young and inexperienced team who were up against it but we showed immense fight and character.” Said Brown.

He continued: “The rugby we showed in that second half was very encouraging and it showed us all that the future is bright.”

A challenging opening 40 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium meant it was always going to be an uphill task to come away with the victory, but again Brown saw the positives.

“We were frustrated in that first half but we learnt a lot of lessons. Irish were very physical and put us under a lot of pressure which is where our discipline let us down, but we have a young team and we will learn.”

Sarries now return to Premiership action on Sunday as they welcome Sale Sharks to StoneX Stadium, and tickets are still available on the link below!