Calum Clark embarks on huge challenge in support of Saracens fan Oscar

Calum Clark is embarking on a huge challenge on Saturday 11th June in a bid to help raise funds for a very special person in the Saracens family.

Oscar, who is a regular at Sarries matches and also in the changing rooms post match to meet the squad, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and in January of this year he was told it can not be cured.

At just 16 years old he has a bucket list of adventures which he would like to complete, and Clark has decided to help with fundraising by completing the Swaledale Marathon.

The former Saracens back-rower who is now part of the backroom staff at the club said after meeting Oscar at The Showdown 2, he was left with no option but to try and help.

“He came in to the changing room after the game at the Tottenham Stadium and it just really struck me that he had chosen to spend a day with us so I thought I need to make sure I can help in any way I can.” Said Clark.

He added: “The way the lads are with him is amazing. As a club we want to support good causes and raise the profile for them, and if I can give Oscar a reason to smile then that is good enough for me.”

Clark, who is currently in the middle of his training says the despite taking on the huge challenge, this has given him huge perspective for when the marathon will keep getting tougher.

“When it’s getting difficult I’ll just be thinking about what Oscar is going through. It really puts things in to perspective and it’s a huge inspiration for me.

It’s really special that fans of the club can benefit from things like this. The club values our community and our people, so if we can do something to give back then it means a lot to us.”

The support has already been huge for Clark, and he is excited for a huge day on 11th June.

“It’s dawned on me how tough it is going to be but the players and staff have all been absolutely brilliant. In terms of training I’ve done a 25km run so far and then I’m working to get the nutrition on point so I’m getting there!”

Here is the link to donate to a very worthy cause!