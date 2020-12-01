Campbell wins November Player of the Month

Saracens Women’s May Campbell has been named the Allianz Premier 15s Player of the Month for November.

The hooker began the month by scoring a hat-trick against Gloucester-Hartpury before starring in the Women in Black’s victory over Wasps.

She continued her try exploits on the road at Bristol Bears Women, flopping over from the back of a strong driving maul.

Campbell’s accolade is thoroughly deserved for the front rower’s performances throughout the season.

Starting every match to date, she has seven tries in total to her name.