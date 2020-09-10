Captain Clapp commits to Sarries

Saracens Women captain Lotte Clapp has committed herself to the club for the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year-old has been with the Women in Black for over six years and made her debut against Lichfield in October 2014.

Three years later she was contracted to England Sevens whilst she studied to be a PE teacher – a position she currently holds in a Hertfordshire primary school.

Clapp switched back to XVs for the inaugural Premier 15s, rekindling ties with head coach Alex Austerberry, who oversaw a large part of her youth rugby experience when he was a talent development officer.

The Sarries skipper has led the Women’s side to two domestic titles since 2017/18 and has proved an influential player in the squad.

“I am really looking forward to another year at Saracens,” Clapp said.

“It’s a special club to be a part of and it is somewhere I feel I can keep developing as a player. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch with the team.”

Head coach Alex Austerberry said: “Lotte epitomises what it is to be a Saracen. Incredibly hard working, cares deeply about the club and the people at the club, and week after week performs at the highest of levels.

“She plays a key role in both our attack and defence with a combination of pace and power and has developed into really influential leader and has obviously captained the side to multiple championships.

“At 25 she is in the peak of her powers with many great years ahead of her. We pride ourselves on developing our own and since joining from local side and hotbed of youth rugby Welwyn, Lotte has grown into a fantastic player, someone who drives the standards and I am sure she will play a pivotal role in our continual quest to be better.”