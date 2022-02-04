Captain Corbin eyeing up successful Mavericks campaign

Sasha Corbin sums up everything positive about the Saracens Mavericks, and after being named as Captain for the 2022 season she is even more committed to bring silverware back to the club.

Corbin, who has been with the Mavericks since 2005 has achieved an enormous amount in the sport but her drive remains as fierce as ever ahead of the new campaign.

The season starts on Saturday afternoon with a double header against Wasps and Celtic Dragons, and Corbin cannot wait for the first whistle this weekend after a gruelling pre-season.

“It’s really important for us to get off to a good start. Last year we played Wasps and that was a big game to keep our top four hopes alive. We showed a lot of fight in that and need to continue with that if we want to achieve our aims.” Said the England Netball Ambassador.

She added: “It’s super important to get momentum and confidence. That helps us put all the games in perspective but the biggest thing for us is to work hard and then see the fruits of our labour. We’re all about growth and if we keep doing that we’ll be happy.”

The 33-year-old wants to lead by example and will be looking to use all of her experience with hopes of a top-four finish this year.

“I’m extremely honoured to be captain again. The club means so much to me and the last time we picked up a trophy was in 2011 so we know where we want to get to.

I’ve been here for a long time and I know that it’s a huge responsibility but I’m willing to take it on with so many good leaders around me in the group.

I’m also really excited to be working with Gabby as Vice Captain this year. She’s a true leader and her passion and work ethic is infectious!”

Last season wasn’t one that will go down in the history books for the Mavericks, but with some new faces in the squad, Corbin, who won the Super League back in 2011 says they will learn from it and have renewed energy in the group.

“Last year we didn’t make the play-offs which was disappointing. The aim of any season is to win the trophy, and to be in that top four is important for us. To miss out for the last few years isn’t like us and we need to be competing with teams fearing us and that starts this weekend.

It’s nice to get some fresh faces as they can be a breath of fresh air but as well as that a lot of players have stayed which shows how much everyone cares about his club. With the positivity and work ethic that we have at the moment we’re confident we can build on last season.”

Corbin made her England debut back in 2007 meaning she has seen Women’s Sport elevate to new heights, and with the recent announcement regarding Version2 becoming the new Lead Partner of the Mavericks, she believes it is a huge moment for the club.

“It’s fantastic. Partners can give us that extra boost and you could see from the announcement that the fans are really exited. We’re so pleased and it has really lifted everyone ahead of the season. We want to see more of it. Women’s sport is being pushed even more at the moment in the media and it’s made a big difference.”

Her leadership means she is making an impact on and off the court, and her involvement in the ‘Empower Her Project’ with Shawbrook is helping plenty of future stars.

“It’s an extremely important project and it’s so good to be able to have an impact on young people, whether that’s in sport or in life. We want to keep giving them aims and it’s amazing to see them reaching their goals.”

One major difference this season will be the return of full crowds to watch the Super League, and Corbin doesn’t underestimate how important that will be for the team.

“Having fans back is massive for the entire sport. We’re really excited to perform in front of them, it’s the best feeling in the world having them there. The matches behind closed doors made it difficult to get up for the game but now it’s electric!”

The Mavericks have become much more aligned during their transition in to the Saracens Group, and the skipper admits that she would love to get similar success just like the rugby teams have done with regular trophies at StoneX Stadium.

“It’s massively inspiring and at the Mavericks we plan to emulate that. We want to continue that success across the group, and when we came in, knowing that Saracens were champions was amazing for us.”

Corbin has had a career full of highlights, but if this season was to end with the captain getting her hands on some more silverware, it may well just top the lot.

