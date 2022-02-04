Saracens

Captain Corbin eyeing up successful Mavericks campaign

04-02-2022 Club News - Oli Shapley

Sasha Corbin sums up everything positive about the Saracens Mavericks, and after being named as Captain for the 2022 season she is even more committed to bring silverware back to the club. 

Corbin, who has been with the Mavericks since 2005 has achieved an enormous amount in the sport but her drive remains as fierce as ever ahead of the new campaign. 

The season starts on Saturday afternoon with a double header against Wasps and Celtic Dragons, and Corbin cannot wait for the first whistle this weekend after a gruelling pre-season. 

“It’s really important for us to get off to a good start. Last year we played Wasps and that was a big game to keep our top four hopes alive. We showed a lot of fight in that and need to continue with that if we want to achieve our aims.” Said the England Netball Ambassador. 

She added: “It’s super important to get momentum and confidence. That helps us put all the games in perspective but the biggest thing for us is to work hard and then see the fruits of our labour. We’re all about growth and if we keep doing that we’ll be happy.”

The 33-year-old wants to lead by example and will be looking to use all of her experience with hopes of a top-four finish this year.

“I’m extremely honoured to be captain again. The club means so much to me and the last time we picked up a trophy was in 2011 so we know where we want to get to. 

I’ve been here for a long time and I know that it’s a huge responsibility but I’m willing to take it on with so many good leaders around me in the group. 

I’m also really excited to be working with Gabby as Vice Captain this year. She’s a true leader and her passion and work ethic is infectious!”

Last season wasn’t one that will go down in the history books for the Mavericks, but with some new faces in the squad, Corbin, who won the Super League back in 2011 says they will learn from it and have renewed energy in the group. 

“Last year we didn’t make the play-offs which was disappointing. The aim of any season is to win the trophy, and to be in that top four is important for us. To miss out for the last few years isn’t like us and we need to be competing with teams fearing us and that starts this weekend. 

It’s nice to get some fresh faces as they can be a breath of fresh air but as well as that a lot of players have stayed which shows how much everyone cares about his club. With the positivity and work ethic that we have at the moment we’re confident we can build on last season.”

Corbin made her England debut back in 2007 meaning she has seen Women’s Sport elevate to new heights, and with the recent announcement regarding Version2 becoming the new Lead Partner of the Mavericks, she believes it is a huge moment for the club. 

“It’s fantastic. Partners can give us that extra boost and you could see from the announcement that the fans are really exited. We’re so pleased and it has really lifted everyone ahead of the season. We want to see more of it. Women’s sport is being pushed even more at the moment in the media and it’s made a big difference.”

Her leadership means she is making an impact on and off the court, and her involvement in the ‘Empower Her Project’ with Shawbrook is helping plenty of future stars. 

“It’s an extremely important project and it’s so good to be able to have an impact on young people, whether that’s in sport or in life. We want to keep giving them aims and it’s amazing to see them reaching their goals.”

One major difference this season will be the return of full crowds to watch the Super League, and Corbin doesn’t underestimate how important that will be for the team.

“Having fans back is massive for the entire sport. We’re really excited to perform in front of them, it’s the best feeling in the world having them there. The matches behind closed doors made it difficult to get up for the game but now it’s electric!”

The Mavericks have become much more aligned during their transition in to the Saracens Group, and the skipper admits that she would love to get similar success just like the rugby teams have done with regular trophies at StoneX Stadium. 

“It’s massively inspiring and at the Mavericks we plan to emulate that. We want to continue that success across the group, and when we came in, knowing that Saracens were champions was amazing for us.”

Corbin has had a career full of highlights, but if this season was to end with the captain getting her hands on some more silverware, it may well just top the lot. 

Saracens Mavericks tickets are available to purchase here.

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

The stadium is served by four train stations:

  1. White Hart Lane (London Overground): approx. 5 mins walk to the stadium – that’s more or less 500 steps for those of you with fitness apps.
  2. Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.
  3. Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.
  4. Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

Travelling through Victoria
Take the Victoria line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale, then take a bus to the stadium or walk. If you wish to take the Overground to White Hart Lane, you are advised to board at Liverpool Street.

Travelling through Waterloo
Take the Northern line to Euston and then use the Victoria line as above.

Travelling through Paddington or Marylebone
Take the Circle line to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane. Alternatively, you could take the Metropolitan line to Kings Cross and the Victoria line as above. (If you are travelling through Marylebone you will need to walk to Baker Street to access the Circle and Metropolitan lines).

Travelling through Euston or Kings Cross St Pancras
An alternative to using the Victoria line is to take the Circle or Metropolitan lines to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

Travelling through Liverpool Street
Use London Overground for direct trains to White Hart Lane, or Greater Anglia for direct trains to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Stratford
Take a direct Greater Anglia train to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Fenchurch Street
Walk to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

TRAVELLING BY TUBE

TRAVELLING BY BUS

The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.

Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the final whistle.

Before and during a match, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

CYCLING TO THE STADIUM

We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.

Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.

There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.

TRAVELLING BY CAR

No parking
There is no parking available for general admission fans at the stadium.

The road closures also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the final whistle.

Therefore, in most cases, we discourage fans from driving to the stadium, so please explore your public transport options before travelling.

Accessible Parking

TBC. For any queries please email supporterservices@saracens.net

DONATE £5 TO ENTER OUR FREE PRIZE DRAW TO WIN … 

…an incredible money can’t buy prize, donated by our good friends at StoneX 

A trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game.

 

HOW TO ENTER

  1. Make your £5 donation via our online donation link here 
  2. Alternatively, enter for free via the online prize draw form at the bottom of this page 

 

FREE PRIZE DRAW – TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

1. By entering the prize draw you are agreeing to these prize draw Terms and Conditions.

2. The prize draw is being run by Saracens Ltd on behalf of Duchenne UK.

 

Eligibility to Enter

 

3. The prize draw is open to entrants over 18 years of age. Employees of Saracens Ltd are excluded from the prize draw.

4. In entering the prize draw, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.

6. The prize draw is free to enter.

 

How to Enter

 

7. To be automatically entered into the prize draw simply donate £5 to Duchenne UK, either when purchasing tickets for the Showdown 2 match or via the +5 4 Duchenne donation button at  www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022; or enter for free by completing the free entry form at  www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022. Entries received after this time and date will not be included in the draw.

8. Saracens will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate.

 

The Prize

 

9.  The prize will be a trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game. The two return flights will be economy and will depart and arrive at an airport chosen by Saracens Ltd. The hotel accommodation will be chosen by Saracens Ltd and will include one double or twin bedroom and breakfast for two people. The two winners will join other Saracens guests for an evening three course dinner, including selected wines and beers. The two winners will also join other Saracens guests for a pre-match lunch, either at the stadium or at another venue near the stadium when selected wines and beers will again be provided. 

10. The draw will be made online and the winner drawn at random.

11. The Saracens European away game will be chosen by Saracens Ltd with the winners joining Saracens staff and other guests on this organised trip.

12. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.

13. If the winner is unable to use the prize they must notify Saracens as soon as possible so that it can be offered to another randomly drawn entrant to the Prize Draw.

14. The decision of Saracens regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

 

Winner Announcement

 

15. The winner will be notified after 26th March 2022 via the email address provided.

16. If the winner does not respond to the emails notifying them of their win within 14 days they will lose their right to the prize, and Saracens reserves the right to choose and notify a new winner.

 

Receipt of the Prize

 

17. The winner will be provided with full details of the prize, dates, times and travel plans once the 2022-23 European fixtures have been confirmed.  

 

Data Protection and Publicity

 

18. You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize draw being used by Saracens Ltd for the purposes of administering the prize draw, and for those purposes as defined within our privacy notice.

19. All entrants may apply for details of the winning participant by contacting us at e-mail address to be given

20. All personal information shall be used in accordance with Saracens Ltd Privacy Notice.

 

Limitation of Liability

 

21. Saracens Ltd does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating in the prize draw or being selected for a prize, save that Saracens Ltd does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence.

22. Saracens reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and conditions at any time, without prior notice.

23. The prize draw and these Terms and Conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.