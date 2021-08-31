Carly Waters makes the move to Saracens

Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Carly Waters for the 2021/22 season.

The American international is making the move for the upcoming campaign and will be looking to continue her impressive form in North London.

Waters started playing rugby in 2010 in high school as a full-back, but transitioned in to scrum half in 2014 which is where she has been playing since.

She then went to Pennsylvania State University and make quite an impression on the rugby pitch, winning three National Championships as well as one in the seven-a-side format.

Waters has featured for Colorado Gray Wolves who were National Champions in America in 2019, where she played a crucial part in securing the title, and has also represented New York Rugby Football Club, adding to her impressive CV.

On the international front she made her debut for her country in 2018 against New Zealand in Chicago, meaning she is bringing plenty of experience to StoneX Stadium.

“I’m really excited to start the next chapter of my rugby career with Saracens. I know that living and playing overseas will yield experiences that I’ll carry for the rest of my life and I can’t wait to be embedded with my teammates at Saracens to grow as a person and a player.

“I’ll be representing all the coaches and teammates who helped me on this journey every time I wear the Saracens jersey.” Said Waters.