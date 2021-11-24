Saracens

Cece Gordon-Hill is not short of belief as she chases a successful career

Player Focus - Oli Shapley

Cece Gordon-Hill might only be 19 years of age but she has already captained Saracens Women, and if her ambitions are fulfilled she will be a household name in years to come.

The back-rower has graduated from the Academy and after signing a long-term deal at StoneX Stadium she has her sights set on being a regular in North London as well as on the international stage.

“I’m ambitious. I want to be world class, play in World Cups for the Red Roses and be successful at Saracens.” Said the flanker.

While those aims be in the longer term, Gordon-Hill also has a specific focus for the 2021/22 campaign.



“This season is all about breaking in to the Premier 15s team but nothing happens before it’s time and I just need to make sure that I keep developing as a player.”

Being asked to captan Sarries for the Allianz Cup came as quite a surprise for Cece, but it has already had a huge impact.

“It was a massive learning curve for me. I’ve been guilty of self inflicting pressure but it was a good chance to step up and brought out my confidence. I got a lot of guidance from the likes of Lotte Clapp and it was such a good experience.

I feel like I am a leader and it gave me the opportunity to use my voice and really push us during training and in the match.”

The opening three rounds of the Cup saw Alex Austerberry’s side win twice, and Gordon-Hill said the response from the defeat to Worcester Warriors was highly impressive.

“I think it’s important for us that the loss at Sixways doesn’t define us. It was the opening game for a lot of people so a lot of nerves but we learnt so much.

We were determined to get back out there and the results showed for themselves. From a development point of view it’s put us in really good stead moving forward.”

The success of the Red Roses in the Autumn Series has added yet more motivation to the strong ball-carrying forward.

“It’s really inspiring. They have been playing so well and it really drives me to get better. Moving in to the next training block we’ll all have more fire in our belly to be alongside them but they’re amazing on and off the pitch.”

Before signing her long-term deal with Sarries she spent time with Loughborough Lightning and believes it has played a huge part in her rise through the ranks before putting pen to paper in London.

“It was brilliant for me and made me more independent. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and it helped me massively. I feel like I matured in that environment and have come back to Saracens more complete.”

She continued: “I was shocked initially when I was offered a long contract but it shows the commitment the club have in me. It has given me a clear goal and when it ends I want to be a much better version of myself as a person and player.”

The Junior Academy with Oakland’s College has brought through plenty of talent, both male and female, and Gordon-Hill couldn’t speak highly enough of how effective the partnership is.

“Everyone is so passionate about development so it was really good. To be in the men’s environment as well shed a new light on the game and got us used to playing with much more pace and also met some great people along the way.”

With huge home matches in the weeks ahead against Bristol Bears and Harlequins, the England age-grade international says the support at StoneX could be crucial for the hosts.

“The final last year didn’t go our way but moving forward I feel like it has made us stronger and more determined. The match against Quins is the pinnacle of the season, a massive rivalry at the top of the table so it’s an opportunity to showcase Women’s rugby and introduce some new fans to it.

It boosts our morale and motivation. Increasing numbers is really important and there have been plenty watching the Red Roses recently. The Exeter game we had at home with a crowd of over 1,000 was amazing so hopefully it will keep growing.”

Gordon-Hill is not short of belief as she chases a successful career, and Saracens supporters should follow her progress with a keen eye over the coming years.

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included