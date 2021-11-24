Cece Gordon-Hill is not short of belief as she chases a successful career

Cece Gordon-Hill might only be 19 years of age but she has already captained Saracens Women, and if her ambitions are fulfilled she will be a household name in years to come.

The back-rower has graduated from the Academy and after signing a long-term deal at StoneX Stadium she has her sights set on being a regular in North London as well as on the international stage.

“I’m ambitious. I want to be world class, play in World Cups for the Red Roses and be successful at Saracens.” Said the flanker.

While those aims be in the longer term, Gordon-Hill also has a specific focus for the 2021/22 campaign.

“This season is all about breaking in to the Premier 15s team but nothing happens before it’s time and I just need to make sure that I keep developing as a player.”

Being asked to captan Sarries for the Allianz Cup came as quite a surprise for Cece, but it has already had a huge impact.

“It was a massive learning curve for me. I’ve been guilty of self inflicting pressure but it was a good chance to step up and brought out my confidence. I got a lot of guidance from the likes of Lotte Clapp and it was such a good experience.

I feel like I am a leader and it gave me the opportunity to use my voice and really push us during training and in the match.”

The opening three rounds of the Cup saw Alex Austerberry’s side win twice, and Gordon-Hill said the response from the defeat to Worcester Warriors was highly impressive.

“I think it’s important for us that the loss at Sixways doesn’t define us. It was the opening game for a lot of people so a lot of nerves but we learnt so much.

We were determined to get back out there and the results showed for themselves. From a development point of view it’s put us in really good stead moving forward.”

The success of the Red Roses in the Autumn Series has added yet more motivation to the strong ball-carrying forward.

“It’s really inspiring. They have been playing so well and it really drives me to get better. Moving in to the next training block we’ll all have more fire in our belly to be alongside them but they’re amazing on and off the pitch.”

Before signing her long-term deal with Sarries she spent time with Loughborough Lightning and believes it has played a huge part in her rise through the ranks before putting pen to paper in London.

“It was brilliant for me and made me more independent. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and it helped me massively. I feel like I matured in that environment and have come back to Saracens more complete.”

She continued: “I was shocked initially when I was offered a long contract but it shows the commitment the club have in me. It has given me a clear goal and when it ends I want to be a much better version of myself as a person and player.”

The Junior Academy with Oakland’s College has brought through plenty of talent, both male and female, and Gordon-Hill couldn’t speak highly enough of how effective the partnership is.

“Everyone is so passionate about development so it was really good. To be in the men’s environment as well shed a new light on the game and got us used to playing with much more pace and also met some great people along the way.”

With huge home matches in the weeks ahead against Bristol Bears and Harlequins, the England age-grade international says the support at StoneX could be crucial for the hosts.

“The final last year didn’t go our way but moving forward I feel like it has made us stronger and more determined. The match against Quins is the pinnacle of the season, a massive rivalry at the top of the table so it’s an opportunity to showcase Women’s rugby and introduce some new fans to it.

It boosts our morale and motivation. Increasing numbers is really important and there have been plenty watching the Red Roses recently. The Exeter game we had at home with a crowd of over 1,000 was amazing so hopefully it will keep growing.”

Gordon-Hill is not short of belief as she chases a successful career, and Saracens supporters should follow her progress with a keen eye over the coming years.