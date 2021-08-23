Cece Gordon-Hill signs long term deal at Saracens
Saracens is pleased to confirm that Cece Gordon-Hill has signed a new deal with the club to remain at StoneX Stadium for the long term.
The back-rower/second-rower has been highlighted as a star of the future and is back in North London after spending last year with Loughborough to secure some game time.
She came through the Saracens pathway thanks to the relationship with Oakland College, and some impressive performances saw her called up to represent England at Under 18s and Under 20s Level.
Gordon-Hill is delighted to be remaining with the Women in Black.
“There’s no other place I’d want to be. I’m excited for the massive season ahead but also for what my long term future holds at this club!”
Latest News Articles
Gregson, Miell & Vaughan-Flower all sign new deals... Gregson, Miell & Vaughan-Flower all...
Saracens is delighted to confirm three exciting new contract extensions ahead of the...
New arrival van Zyl living the dream at Saracens... New arrival van Zyl living the dream at...
Ivan van Zyl has swapped Pretoria and the Bulls for London and Saracens after arriving...