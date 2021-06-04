Saracens

Championship Final second leg at StoneX Stadium sold out

04-06-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

Due to extremely high demand all 2,000 tickets available for the Championship Play-Off Final second leg against Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday 20th June have now been sold.

With only 2,000 available due to the current government regulations regarding attendance at sporting events we are disappointed that we cannot welcome more of our supporters and members to the stadium for this match, but hope to see many more of you for the 2021/22 season.

