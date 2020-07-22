Christie graduates from Senior Academy

Saracens is pleased to announce Andy Christie has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The young back rower will remain at Allianz Park until at least 2022 and will graduate from the Senior Academy into the first-team group.

Christie made his senior debut in the 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Cup having spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand, learning from All Black legend Rodney So’aialo.

“Andy is motivated and dedicated and has shown us this season that he has the potential to be an important part of our future.”

In the same season, the 21-year-old earned international recognition with England Under-20s, debuting against the Junior Springboks, before running out for the first time in the Gallagher Premiership against Worcester Warriors.

In total, Christie has featured 10 times for Saracens, including once in the Heineken Champions Cup, and believes he is at the right club to continue his development.

“I’m very happy to have signed a contract,” he said. “As soon as I was offered it, I was pretty buzzing and for me there’s not really a better place to be.

“There’s a good crop of us coming through and on the few occasions I’ve managed to play with the likes of Manu (Vunipola), Elliot (Obatoyinbo) and Sean (Reffell) it’s always special as you feel like you’ve come through the pathway together as is playing with those guys who are senior to you and those guys who you have looked up to for a number of years.

“It’s a special feeling every time you get to play.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Andy is part of an exciting group of players who have come through the Academy together and are exceptionally close.

“Andy is motivated and dedicated and has shown us this season that he has the potential to be an important part of our future. We are thrilled he has committed to the club.”