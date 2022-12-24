Saracens

Together Saracens

Login
message

Christmas Message from Saracens CEO, Lucy Wray

24-12-2022 Club News - Oli Shapley

Half a season has flown by and 2023 is almost upon us. I could talk about the on-pitch performances so far this season but I firmly believe that we are not defined solely by results.

At Saracens, people care deeply about WHAT they do and WHO they do it with. I feel very lucky as it is truly special to be part of this club. There are so many great people who care passionately about each other and achieving great things together.

A few things that have stood out for me over the past six months:

Saracens Men have not had a bad start to the season (I know not the result we all wanted last night)… The atmosphere at StoneX has been brilliant and I have loved hearing all your passionate voices. It makes a difference! Bring on 31st December against Exeter and I know StoneX will be rocking.

Our coaches and wider performance team are an outstanding group of people, I learn from them every day. The medical team headed up by Laura Tulloch are a group of unsung heroes who work tirelessly to look after the players and get them back from some pretty brutal injuries.

We celebrated 10 years of our Pioneers Programme. Our Pioneers have given 3,500+ volunteer hours of their time so far this season, and a total of approaching 800,000 hours since the programme started! I see all the very best of human kindness in all of them.

Our Saracens Women have had a disjointed start to the season with Saracens proudly having 19 players taking part in the Rugby World Cup. It was heart-breaking to see the Red Roses lose in the dying minutes of the Final but I know they will use that pain to drive them forward. We were recently awarded a place in the new Premier 15’s competition starting next season. There was a two hour interview with an independent panel at Twickenham and I came out feeling so proud and energised to be working with such a fantastic team of people who are all hugely ambitious for the future of our Saracens Women’s team. Kieran Crombie, Alex Austerberry, Laura Eddie and Philip Morrow – thank you!

I think we may have the nicest club partners ever, who are so engaged and loyal. From the notes we have received from them, I know they feel part of something special too. This is huge testament to Lucy Englander and our partnerships team who set the bar very high. Building close relations with our partners and seeing them embrace everything we are trying to achieve off the pitch, is massively rewarding.

I hope everyone is excited for another day out at Tottenham’s incredible stadium for Showdown 3 on 25th March 2023. The entertainment will be off the charts on and off the pitch. The commercial team are working tirelessly to make sure it is a day full of smiles, laughter and making memories.

We trended on Twitter with the Ben Earl re-signing content and who knew Jamie and Elliot might have an acting career post rugby with their re-signing video and “Couples Counselling”. If you haven’t seen them then please do. Thank you to all our players across our three teams who are helping the club achieve our audience growth goals and also our brilliantly creative content team.

Alex Goode – the most capped Saracens player ever and still going… For quite a bit longer we hope. Over 300 caps is special but to do it at this club whilst competing with world class players is mind blowing. Probably the best moments of his career for me are seeing how happy his mum is when he scores a try.

Owen Farrell – only the third EVER Men’s player to reach 100 caps for England. Listening to Owen in a team meeting, even I think I might be able to go out there and hit a ruck… He really is super special.

The 1876 West Stand opened and is in full swing. The team who managed the whole build and opening deserve a medal. The same team, last week, spent 12 hours clearing snow off the pitch so that the team could train the following day. TSPDS.

Did you know that we planted over 19,000 trees, hedges and bulbs at StoneX Stadium this year? Our stand toilets are flushed with rain water, we sort and recycle all bins and we use ground source heating for our water and buildings. In 2023, we will continue our green agenda and keep you updated on progress.

Just two mentions, but there could be many more, for our Saracens Foundation team. ITV filmed for a “Deaf Away Day” series at a Saracens men’s match. Charlie White from the Foundation went to huge lengths to make this a success and the producer took the time to write to the club and say “I’m not overstating it to say that it was above and beyond anything that we would ever have expected or hoped for.” Charlie again and Ella Wyrwas (also one of our Saracens Women’s players), have done an incredible job and secured funding to set up a brand new programme, the Junior Disability Hub. We have been running disability programmes for participants aged 14-24 for over 9 years in our community. Over the last year or so we have identified that there is a huge need for these resources to be available to a younger cohort and so our new programme will target children aged 8-14. The Junior Disability Hub will use adapted models of programmes we already run, including Strictly Sarries, Sarries RFC and Track Club whilst continuing to offer parent respite facilities. This funding will allow the programme to launch and will secure its future for the next 5 years.

I was fortunate enough in September to attend the first assembly for Year 7 at the Saracens High School. The Principle Matt Stevens gave a brilliant assembly about the Saracens values. There are some hugely caring and inspiring individuals at our school giving those children many more opportunities and the best possible environment to thrive.

February will see our Mavericks Netball Team start their season. It has been exciting to see Head Coach, Camilla Buchanan, shape her squad in the off season. The team now have a full time general manager, strength & conditioner and physio. If you have never seen a Netball Super League match then make sure you do in 2023. The athleticism and pace is phenomenal.

Thank you to every single member of Saracens Group staff and players. You guys rock and I always appreciate the hard work and care you put into this organisation to help us achieve great things.

Lastly, to all our Sarries fans, we want to make you all proud. Proud of the victories on and off the pitch/court. Proud to be part of the Sarries family. Thank you for placing your loyalty in us and for making it all worthwhile. Let’s see what 2023 brings…

I hope everyone has a brilliant festive period with family and friends.

Lucy

Latest News Articles
Partners
Shawbrook
Hy-Pro
Acronis
Simba
Castore
Socios
Partners

On the evening of Wednesday 11th May, a host of Saracens Womens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U11 – U18 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and game play.

The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Allianz Premiership 15s.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, following on from the mens event which is now in its eighth season, will look to provide a similar experience in this first event of its kind for the Womens Team at the club.

Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.

Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 11/05/22
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U11 – U18
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For two days and one night you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

The stadium is served by four train stations:

  1. White Hart Lane (London Overground): approx. 5 mins walk to the stadium – that’s more or less 500 steps for those of you with fitness apps.
  2. Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.
  3. Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.
  4. Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

Travelling through Victoria
Take the Victoria line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale, then take a bus to the stadium or walk. If you wish to take the Overground to White Hart Lane, you are advised to board at Liverpool Street.

Travelling through Waterloo
Take the Northern line to Euston and then use the Victoria line as above.

Travelling through Paddington or Marylebone
Take the Circle line to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane. Alternatively, you could take the Metropolitan line to Kings Cross and the Victoria line as above. (If you are travelling through Marylebone you will need to walk to Baker Street to access the Circle and Metropolitan lines).

Travelling through Euston or Kings Cross St Pancras
An alternative to using the Victoria line is to take the Circle or Metropolitan lines to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

Travelling through Liverpool Street
Use London Overground for direct trains to White Hart Lane, or Greater Anglia for direct trains to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Stratford
Take a direct Greater Anglia train to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Fenchurch Street
Walk to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

TRAVELLING BY TUBE

Travelling through Victoria
Take the Victoria line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale, then take a bus to the stadium or walk. If you wish to take the Overground to White Hart Lane, you are advised to board at Liverpool Street.

Travelling through Waterloo
Take the Northern line to Euston and then use the Victoria line as above.

Travelling through Paddington or Marylebone
Take the Circle line to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane. Alternatively, you could take the Metropolitan line to Kings Cross and the Victoria line as above. (If you are travelling through Marylebone you will need to walk to Baker Street to access the Circle and Metropolitan lines).

Travelling through Euston or Kings Cross St Pancras
An alternative to using the Victoria line is to take the Circle or Metropolitan lines to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

Travelling through Liverpool Street
Use London Overground for direct trains to White Hart Lane, or Greater Anglia for direct trains to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Stratford
Take a direct Greater Anglia train to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Fenchurch Street
Walk to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

TRAVELLING BY BUS

The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.

Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the final whistle.

Before and during a match, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

CYCLING TO THE STADIUM

We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.

Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.

There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.

TRAVELLING BY CAR

No parking
There is no parking available for general admission fans at the stadium.

The road closures also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the final whistle.

Therefore, in most cases, we discourage fans from driving to the stadium, so please explore your public transport options before travelling.

Accessible Parking

TBC. For any queries please email supporterservices@saracens.net

DONATE £5 TO ENTER OUR FREE PRIZE DRAW TO WIN … 

…an incredible money can’t buy prize, donated by our good friends at StoneX 

A trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game.

 

HOW TO ENTER

  1. Make your £5 donation via our online donation link here 
  2. Alternatively, enter for free via the online prize draw form at the bottom of this page 

 

FREE PRIZE DRAW – TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

1. By entering the prize draw you are agreeing to these prize draw Terms and Conditions.

2. The prize draw is being run by Saracens Ltd on behalf of Duchenne UK.

 

Eligibility to Enter

 

3. The prize draw is open to entrants over 18 years of age. Employees of Saracens Ltd are excluded from the prize draw.

4. In entering the prize draw, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.

6. The prize draw is free to enter.

 

How to Enter

 

7. To be automatically entered into the prize draw simply donate £5 to Duchenne UK, either when purchasing tickets for the Showdown 2 match or via the +5 4 Duchenne donation button at  www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022; or enter for free by completing the free entry form at  www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022. Entries received after this time and date will not be included in the draw.

8. Saracens will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate.

 

The Prize

 

9.  The prize will be a trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game. The two return flights will be economy and will depart and arrive at an airport chosen by Saracens Ltd. The hotel accommodation will be chosen by Saracens Ltd and will include one double or twin bedroom and breakfast for two people. The two winners will join other Saracens guests for an evening three course dinner, including selected wines and beers. The two winners will also join other Saracens guests for a pre-match lunch, either at the stadium or at another venue near the stadium when selected wines and beers will again be provided. 

10. The draw will be made online and the winner drawn at random.

11. The Saracens European away game will be chosen by Saracens Ltd with the winners joining Saracens staff and other guests on this organised trip.

12. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.

13. If the winner is unable to use the prize they must notify Saracens as soon as possible so that it can be offered to another randomly drawn entrant to the Prize Draw.

14. The decision of Saracens regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

 

Winner Announcement

 

15. The winner will be notified after 26th March 2022 via the email address provided.

16. If the winner does not respond to the emails notifying them of their win within 14 days they will lose their right to the prize, and Saracens reserves the right to choose and notify a new winner.

 

Receipt of the Prize

 

17. The winner will be provided with full details of the prize, dates, times and travel plans once the 2022-23 European fixtures have been confirmed.  

 

Data Protection and Publicity

 

18. You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize draw being used by Saracens Ltd for the purposes of administering the prize draw, and for those purposes as defined within our privacy notice.

19. All entrants may apply for details of the winning participant by contacting us at e-mail address to be given

20. All personal information shall be used in accordance with Saracens Ltd Privacy Notice.

 

Limitation of Liability

 

21. Saracens Ltd does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating in the prize draw or being selected for a prize, save that Saracens Ltd does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence.

22. Saracens reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and conditions at any time, without prior notice.

23. The prize draw and these Terms and Conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.