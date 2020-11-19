Christmas Netball Activities

We’re coming to 5 indoor venues near you so make sure you book your place today as these will be limited.

– Herts Sports Village, Herts

– Hills Road Sixth Form, Cambs

– City Academy, Norfolk

– Oaklands College, Herts

– Bedford Academy, Beds

Our Netball Camps are a great opportunity for young, aspiring netballers to improve their skills, develop their understanding of the game, make new friends and to have fun!! A maximum of 30 girls will be permitted.

Our Masterclasses are a great opportunity for the more experienced netballer to gain valuable coaching from our top-level coaches or Saracens Mavericks players to further upskill themselves and explore new ideas. A maximum of 26 girls will be permitted.

Our NEW Elite Masterclasses are aimed at the talent identified netballer who are already part of a County Academy or Saracens Mavericks Pathway to gain valuable coaching from our most experienced coaches to further upskill themselves and explore new ideas. A maximum of 26 girls will be permitted.

All participants will be required to bring their own netball and every session will be run in accordance with current England Netball Stage 4b guidance with UKCC qualified coaches & within a COVID safe environment.

#BeAMaverick