Clarity Sports announce Saracens Mavericks Partnership

The deal will see the travel experts become the Official Travel Partner of the Netball Vitality Super League side, Saracens Mavericks.

Clarity Sports has today announced a partnership with women’s netball side, Saracens Mavericks, becoming the side’s Official Travel Partner.

The partnership will see Clarity Sports provide team and business travel, facilitating the travel logistics for Mavericks’ Vitality Super League matches, with the initial contract running until January 2024.

Clarity Sports are a leading travel provider, covering team and business travel for some of the world’s leading sporting organisations, including Saracens Men’s Rugby Union side and a host of other top rugby union and football teams, with the Mavericks partnership signaling their first foray into the world of netball.

With Clarity Sports already working alongside Saracens Men and Women’s rugby teams, this partnership with Saracens Mavericks will see the travel experts work across and facilitate all three of Saracens sports teams – helping to drive parity in the men’s and women’s sport.

Rob Slawson, Director of Sports Travel at Clarity, commented: “We are really pleased to be partnering with Saracens Mavericks, and adding netball to the list of sports we deliver our best in class travels solution for.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Saracens Rugby Union teams, and we’re delighted to now be able to now provide the Mavericks with the same high-level service. The Vitality Super League will look slightly different next season, and we are excited to be on board to help Saracens Mavericks manoeuvre their way through the current pandemic and beyond.”

Lucy Englander, Saracens Group Head of Partnerships, commented: “We absolutely love working with the team at Clarity on the rugby side and for that reason are delighted that we have been able to extend our agreement to our Saracens Mavericks netball team. It’s absolutely paramount to work with a travel partner that you can trust to deliver week in week out, and Clarity do just that!”